Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers will take the field without quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, wide receiver Steven Sims, defensive Isaiahh Loudermilk and inside linebacker Mark Robinson.

With Rudolph out, Kenny Pickett will be the only backup active quarterback behind Mitch Trubisky. J.C. Hassenauer, Jesse Davis and Trent Scott will operate as backup offensive linemen, and rookie DeMarvin Leal will play in place of Loudermilk.

The Steelers are injury-free heading into Week 1. Diontae Johnson (shoulder) and Chukwuma Okorafor (back) missed practice time throughout the week but did not have injury tags and are both active against the Bengals.

