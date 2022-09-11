Skip to main content

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs. Bengals

Kendrick Green headlines the Pittsburgh Steelers inactives in Week 1.

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

The Steelers will take the field without quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, wide receiver Steven Sims, defensive Isaiahh Loudermilk and inside linebacker Mark Robinson. 

With Rudolph out, Kenny Pickett will be the only backup active quarterback behind Mitch Trubisky. J.C. Hassenauer, Jesse Davis and Trent Scott will operate as backup offensive linemen, and rookie DeMarvin Leal will play in place of Loudermilk.

The Steelers are injury-free heading into Week 1. Diontae Johnson (shoulder) and Chukwuma Okorafor (back) missed practice time throughout the week but did not have injury tags and are both active against the Bengals. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

What to Watch for in Steelers vs. Bengals Season Opener

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry

Steelers Get Diontae Johnson, Chuks Okorafor Back for Bengals Game

Ravens Fail to Meet Extension with Lamar Jackson: Direct Impact for Steelers

Steelers to Honor Late Dwayne Haskins During Season

Mike Tomlin is Hiding Something

Film Room: Trey Hendrickson's Dominance and How Steelers Can Stop It

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16263768_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16833816_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Cornerbacks Will Mix-And-Match Bengals WRs in Week 1

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16834532_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers vs. Bengals: What to Watch For in Season Opener

By Derrick Bell
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (9)
GM Report

Steelers Make-Or-Break Matchups vs. Bengals

By Jarrett Bailey
USATSI_17251049_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: Can Pittsburgh Start 1-0?

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell
USATSI_18945773_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Credits Steelers for Molding Him Into Captain

By Stephen Thompson
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (8)
News

Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16978965_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Diontae Johnson, Chuks Okorafor Back for Bengals Game

By Stephen Thompson