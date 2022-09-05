Steelers Indicate Mitch Trubisky Will Start

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have let their biggest "secret" slip. After a summer-long battle to find their starting quarterback, Mitch Trubisky is believed to be named the starter for Week 1.

The Steelers named five captains for the 2022 season and have Trubisky on their list. With the C on his chest, it's a clear indication he'll be named the starter during head coach Mike Tomlin's Week 1 press conference.

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this offseason and immediately grabbed hold of the starting job. Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson said in the beginning of mini camp that the mindset was Trubisky would start and the rest of the offense would follow.

Trubisky will start his 51st career game, carrying 29-21 record into the season. He starts for Pittsburgh with 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions behind him.

Kenny Pickett is likely to be named the backup with Mason Rudolph as the third quarterback.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Finds OT, CB if Drafting Today

Steelers Rework Malik Reed Contract Following Trade

Steelers Add Three More Players to Practice Squad

Steelers Place Damonte Kazee, Calvin Austin on IR, Re-Sign Allen and Scott

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster

Steelers Trade for OL Jesse Davis

Alex Leatherwood Becomes Available for Steelers