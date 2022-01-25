Skip to main content
Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints

Steelers to Interview Saints Assistant for Defensive Coordinator Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers request permission for their second outside defensive coordinator candidate.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested to interview New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard for their open defensive coordinator job, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.  

Richard, 42, has been with the Saints for just one season after bouncing around the NFC. 

Richard has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks as their assistant defensive backs coach (2010), cornerbacks coach (2011) and defensive backs coach (2012-14) before being promoted to defensive coordinator from 2015-17. Afterwards, he was the Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator from 2018-2019. 

The Steelers have now requested two outside interviews for their open defensive coordinator job following the retirement of Keith Butler. Richard joins New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. 

Pittsburgh is still expected to promote defensive assistant Teryl Austin into the defensive coordinator role, but no final decision has been made. In the mean time, they'll continue to search outside the organization for other options. 

