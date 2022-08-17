Skip to main content

Steelers Add Isaiahh Loudermilk to Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now down a defensive end.

LATROBE, PA -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's daily injury report update featured some poor news ahead of this weekend's Week 2 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tomlin reported that defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk left practice early after sustaining an injury to his rib. The severity of his ailment is unknown.

"Loudermilk wasn't able to finish [practice] because of a rib injury of some kind," Tomlin said. "He is currently being evaluated."

Loudermilk, who's entering his second year as a pro, did appear in the Steelers' preseason game against Seattle last week, recording a pass defended in limited action.

Tomlin provided no further updates to the injury list, only to say that there have been no setbacks for players that were injury and had been working their way back to full participation. 

