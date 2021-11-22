Steelers OL J.C. Hassenauer Ruled Out of Chargers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers already depleted offensive line has taken another blow early in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Offensive guard J.C. Hassenauer has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury, the team announced. Hassenauer was starting at left guard for Kevin Dotson.
Dotson was placed on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain. The Steelers have turned to Joe Haeg to replace Hassenauer.
Zach Banner and B.J. Finney are the only remaining backup linemen.
