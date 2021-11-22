Steelers OL J.C. Hassenauer Ruled Out of Chargers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman left with an injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers already depleted offensive line has taken another blow early in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Offensive guard J.C. Hassenauer has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury, the team announced. Hassenauer was starting at left guard for Kevin Dotson.

Dotson was placed on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain. The Steelers have turned to Joe Haeg to replace Hassenauer.

Zach Banner and B.J. Finney are the only remaining backup linemen.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Inactives vs. Chargers

Najee Harris Can Make Steelers History vs. Chargers

Najee Harris Predicts Steelers Rookies Bounce Back vs. Chargers

Steelers Makes Roster Moves Ahead of Chargers Game

Film Room: Big Ben Leads NFL in Go Routes