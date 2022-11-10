Skip to main content

Steelers Keeping T.J. Watt on Snap Count Against Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't give T.J. Watt a full workload this week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a huge lift on defense this week when they take on the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has recovered from a torn pectoral muscle and will play for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

But Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said that they won't put Watt through a full workload. They'll ease him back into action and take what they can get from Watt. 

"I don't think it'll be a full 60-play game for him," Austin said. "I don't think that's realistic to think for a guy coming back after seven weeks, eight weeks. But we'll get what we can out of him."

