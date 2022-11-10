Steelers Keeping T.J. Watt on Snap Count Against Saints

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a huge lift on defense this week when they take on the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has recovered from a torn pectoral muscle and will play for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said that they won't put Watt through a full workload. They'll ease him back into action and take what they can get from Watt.

"I don't think it'll be a full 60-play game for him," Austin said. "I don't think that's realistic to think for a guy coming back after seven weeks, eight weeks. But we'll get what we can out of him."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Five Thoughts: What Matters for Steelers in Second Half

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

Damontae Kazee Injury Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return this Week