Kenny Pickett Eyeing Pair of Ben Roethlisberger's Rookie Records

As the Pittsburgh Steelers are all set to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, their quarterback is eying his first win streak as a starter and a pair of team rookie records.

Kenny Pickett needs just 22 completions and 31 pass attempts to break Ben Roethlisberger’s records that he set for both back in 2004. Those records and his 13-0 mark as a starter would help Roethlisberger win the 2004 AP Rookie of the Year award.

With Roethlisberger announcing his retirement earlier this offseason, Pittsburgh pivoted their attention towards Pickett, selecting him 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. It’s undoubtedly a lot of pressure following in a future Hall of Fame quarterback’s footsteps, but Pickett’s stepped up his play since the bye week. Winning two of his past three starts with zero turnovers during that stretch has been welcomed signs of improvement.

With a clean bill of health, Pickett will also likely break Roethlisberger’s rookie record for passing yards (2,621) sometime in the next six weeks. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come as everyone in Pittsburgh would obviously be ecstatic about the idea of him matching Roethlisberger’s unbelievable success.

From sharing a complex with one another in recent years to potentially breaking his passing records, you'd have to imagine that this will be a pretty sweet feeling for the rookie.



Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett's Breakout Game? Steelers on Verge of Winning Streak

T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Surprise Questionables for Falcons Game

Cam Heyward Pays Up on Lost Bet to Chris Wormley

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada