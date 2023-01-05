The Pittsburgh Steelers are still going to get a key piece to their rookie class.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class has created somewhat of a foundation for the team that should carry into next season. But not everyone is making their impact yet. Kenny Pickett sees even more out of this class moving forward.

Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens, tight end Connor Heyward, running back Jaylen Warren, defensive end DeMarvin Leal and inside linebacker Mark Robinson have all played quality snaps for the Steelers this season. The only rookie who hasn't currently sit on Injured Reserve. But his time is coming.

"There's nothing that can replace that in-game experience," Pickett said on the rookie class. "You can have a lot of practice reps, but when you're in a stadium, against another color, you can take in a preparation week for and put your all into it, you're going out there, you're executing. There's nothing that replicates that.

"I think it's huge for the young guys that have gotten to play, and there's some other guys who I think are going to be [great]. Calvin Austin is at the top of my head, and I know he's going to be a player for us just from what I saw early on."

Austin is on IR with a lisfranc injury he suffered the practice before the team's opening preseason game. The rookie wideout opened his return window during the season but suffered a setback and needed to undergo surgery.

He'll likely return next season and should have decently high expectations. And when your quarterback believes in you, that's a good sign of what's to come.

