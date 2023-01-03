Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Shares Personal Thoughts on Damar Hamlin

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL continues to wait for answers as Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And as the sports world gathers, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium.

Tomlin has been in Pittsburgh nearly 20 years and has come across most outstanding athletes in the city. For eight years, Hamlin was one of the brightest young stars on any city football field, and therefore, Tomlin and he shared some talks.

"I'll say this about Damar Hamlin. Man, it's a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher. And that young man be a Pittsburgher, I've known that guy, probably since he was about 12," Tomlin said. "I just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he's doing right now, which is playing in the NFL, and to watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization.

"It's just an honor to get to know young people like that. Had an opportunity to express that to him, whenever I see him. We've played Buffalo each of the last two seasons, and he and I get to have a moment because it's just cool to not only appreciate these guys in terms of where they are now, but to know them since they were younger people and to watch their maturation their development, to watch them, you know, earn what they've been chasing. It's just really a cool thing. And he's an example of that I got a lot of love for that young man."

Hamlin's situation remains somewhat unknown as we approach 12 hours since the last medical update. Until the next news drop, the league is still, hoping for the best, as is Tomlin.

The Steelers have sent their thoughts and prayers to the Bills organization and Hamlin. Players continue to pour out their support for the defensive back as well.

