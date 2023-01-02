The Pittsburgh Steelers captain, and the ref that called the flag, discuss the incident in Week 17.

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with a personal foul penalty with 11 seconds remaining in the first half of their Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. On the following play, the Ravens scored, taking a 10-3 lead at the half.

The penalty itself was shocking to many, but who it was called on was even more stunning. Cam Heyward, the Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, was hit for the foul for excessive shoving. According to a pool report after the game, the incident occurred "near the pile" of players getting up from the ground and was carried on by Heyward.

"Well, there was some pushing and shoving after the play," official Land Clark said. "Number 97 continued to push after the play and that's why it was called."

Heyward responded to the incident after the game and believed he was flagged for touching the ref during the scrum.

"I was already hot because I tried to put my hands up and I got pulled back down and I made contact with the ref,” Heyward said. “That’s when they threw the flag. It’s unfortunate, and I would’ve felt horrible if we had lost that game because of me."

The penalty didn't end up costing the Steelers the game, but it was still an out-of-the-ordinary situation for Heyward. One he tried to clear up afterward with the refs.

"It’s football and on the backside of plays I got pulled back and I wanted to have that conversation. I’ve earned that right, I’ve been in this league a long time," Heyward said. "We have talked to a lot of refs, I was a little irritated by it."

