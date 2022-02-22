Steelers Don't Care About Kenny Pickett's Hand Size

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't worried about the hand size of upcoming quarterbacks, which points directly to Pitt star Kenny Pickett.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert wasn't specifically asked about hand size during his pre-NFL Combine press conference, but he did discuss the trait that stood out the most for concerning quarterbacks.

"Inaccuracy," Colbert said. "I think if you study quarterbacks over history, accuracy at the collegiate level is usually a great indicator of accuracy at the professional level, albeit in a different game. They’re all going to be different sizes, they’re all going to have different arm talent, they’re all going to have different athletic abilities.

"But if you ask me one thing that I think can identify a potentially tough quarterback, it would be accuracy."

The Steelers are on the hunt for a new QB, which is no secret outside the organization. Colbert said that if the season started right now, Mason Rudolph would be the starter. However, they've spent some time evaluating draft-able quarterbacks, and will continue to do so throughout the draft process.

"Probably not as many [quarterbacks] as there have been in recent years, but it is what it is, and we had a great look at a lot of the top quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl," Colbert said. "It was a great experience to see them back-to-back. On a given day, we saw them all, and it was very good work. So, we’re excited about that whole part of this process."

Pickett and Liberty passer Malik Willis seem to be the top choices in the 2022 NFL Draft as of now.

According to Colbert, Pittsburgh will add two more quarterbacks to the roster before training camp. The Steelers currently have Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract.

"I can’t tell you how at this point," Colbert said. "We will go to camp with four. If we had to start a season today with Mason as our starter, let’s go. Let’s try to build the best team we can around him, and that’s just the way it is. To be an NFL starter you can win with, you’ve got to prove it over (17) games, and I’m anxious to see that if that’s the case."

