Steelers Considered Favorite to Land Colts QB Carson Wentz

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among a small number of teams considered a landing spot for the QB.

According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, quarterback Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts are headed for a breakup, leaving the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a move.

Benjamin believes the Colts are interested in another veteran quarterback and could trade Wentz this offseason. In doing so, a team who acquires him would take on his $28 million cap hit. However, Wentz's contract has no guaranteed money past 2022.

The Steelers are now one of four teams listed as favorites for the quarterback, according to Benjamin. Pittsburgh joins the Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as top landing spots.

"While a Rodgers trade would be sweet for both parties, they feel far more likely to go with a soft rebuild at QB as Mike Tomlin wades into post-Ben Roethlisberger waters," Benjamin wrote. "Wentz offers some traits of a younger Ben, and his arrival wouldn't preclude them from drafting a QB. They're also built to play like Wentz's Colts did in 2021, leaning on the run and defense."

Wentz threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 2021, playing in all 17 games and leading the Colts to a 9-8 record.

However, he threw an interception and lost a fumble in the team's Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which kept Indy out of the playoffs while putting the Steelers in the final Wildcard spot.

