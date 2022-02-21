Mason Rudolph is Steelers Starting QB Right Now

PITTSBURGH -- If the season started today, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback would be Mason Rudolph.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert spoke to local media prior to heading to the 2022 NFL Combine, and gave the fourth-year quarterback a vote of confidence as Pittsburgh looks to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

"If we started a season today, Mason would be our starter, and we're excited to see where that can go," Colbert said. "Mason's 5-4-1 as an NFL starter, albeit in a backup kind of role, but we're excited to see what is next for Mason."

While Rudolph isn't locked into the starting role, Colbert and the rest of the front office have faith in his ability to lead the team in 2022.

"I'm comfortable that Mason has won more games than he's lost as a starter," Colbert said. "Where that can go, we'll see. To be an NFL starter that you can win with, you gotta prove it over 16 games. I'm anxious to see that, if that's the case."

The Steelers aren't done adding quarterbacks, though.

"We know we're going to add to the position," Colbert said. "I can't tell you how, but at this point we will go to camp with four."

Pittsburgh currently has Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract in 2022. They did not shy away from showing their interest in Liberty draft prospect Malik Willis and have been linked to Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and North Carolina's Sam Howell.

"The draft class of quarterbacks, there's good quality available -- probably not as many as there have been in recent years, but it is what it is," Colbert said.

The Steelers hold the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but in recent mocks they have traded up for a quarterback.

