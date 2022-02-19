Steelers Might Need Significant Jump to Draft Malik Willis
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to moving up in the 2022 NFL Draft to pick a quarterback, but will one be available?
Can the Steelers really move up three spots to draft Malik Willis or will he be long gone by then? Take a look inside the NFL Draft's quarterback competition and how the upcoming weeks will make a huge impact on the Steelers future.
Is Carson Wentz headed to the Steelers? Well, at least one person believes it's possible, but not everyone is thrilled about it.
Take a look at this year's WR rankings heading into the NFL Draft and how the Steelers could find a reliable pass catcher to join Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.
