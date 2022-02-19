Skip to main content
Player(s)
Malik Willis, Carson Wentz
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Might Need Significant Jump to Draft Malik Willis

Finding their quarterback won't be a sit and wait situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to moving up in the 2022 NFL Draft to pick a quarterback, but will one be available? 

Can the Steelers really move up three spots to draft Malik Willis or will he be long gone by then? Take a look inside the NFL Draft's quarterback competition and how the upcoming weeks will make a huge impact on the Steelers future. 

Is Carson Wentz headed to the Steelers? Well, at least one person believes it's possible, but not everyone is thrilled about it. 

Take a look at this year's WR rankings heading into the NFL Draft and how the Steelers could find a reliable pass catcher to join Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Might Need Significant Jump to Draft Malik Willis

By
Noah Strackbein and
Derrick Bell
just now
Three Contracts Officially Void for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
21 hours ago
Could Steelers Find Next QB in Carson Wentz?

By
Noah Strackbein and
Donnie Druin
Feb 18, 2022
Steelers Considered Favorite to Land Colts QB Carson Wentz

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022
Would Marcus Mariota Benefit Steelers?

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022
Pittsburgh Maulers Reveal Uniforms for 2022 Season

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022
Steelers Trade Up for QB in ESPN’s New Mock Draft

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022
T.J. Watt Drops 11 Spots in PFF Top 101 Players

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022