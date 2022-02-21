Brian Flores Highlights Unprecedented Diversity Within Steelers Coaching Staff
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to the team's coaching staff.
However, amidst a lawsuit against three NFL teams and the league itself, it was uncertain whether or not he would be a coach this year.
While not a head coach, Flores finds a home in an organization that, for a short time, had the league's only African American head coach.
Mike Tomlin produced the following response given the hiring of his defensive-minded counterpart:
“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL. Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team. Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."
While he does have an impressive resume, the resume that the Steeler coaching staff is building does not just show talent.
Out of all 32 NFL coaching staffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers only sit behind the Dallas Cowboys (12) and Chicago Bears (10) with how many African American coaches they have, with 10. Moreover, they are one of two teams to have an African American head coach.
Tomlin has led the Steelers to a .500 or better season as Pittsburgh's head coach in his 15 seasons. In addition, he has served as a prominent advocate in the league to improve race relations and provide a voice for minority coaches.
Aside from the Houston Texans' hiring of Lovie Smith, the Steelers are leading the way for providing the following minority coaches with a platform to excel:
- Mike Tomlin - Head coach
- John Mitchell - Assistant head coach
- Eddie Faulkner - Running backs coach
- Frisman Jackson - Wide receivers coach
- Alfredo Roberts - Tight ends coach
- Teryl Austin - Defensive coordinator
- Brian Flores - Defensive assistant/Linebackers coach
- Grady Brown - Secondary coach
- Karl Dunbar - Defensive line coach
- Denzel Martin - Assistant outside linebackers coach
Read More
So while the team has already assembled an incredibly talented staff, they have also the NFL's most diverse at the same time.
Moving forward, the partnership between Flores and Tomlin can ultimately turn into one of the greatest stories of all time should the team hoist a Lombardi with both a part of the organization.
