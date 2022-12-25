Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Let Play Talk on Game-Winning Drive

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers honored the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception with a memorable comeback of their own. Celebrating the late Franco Harris, Pittsburgh defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home, in some seriously cold weather, with a game-winning drive by their rookie quarterback.

You'd think a 10-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to give your team the lead with 50 seconds left in the game would be sparked by some type of magical words from your quarterback. Not for the Steelers. Kenny Pickett entered the huddle, called the plays and let his play do the talking when it mattered most.

"Really nothing. He really said the play call," wide receiver George Pickens on Pickett's words in the huddle on the final drive.

"Yeah, I mean, there is no rah, rah speech that's going to put the ball in the end zone," Pickett said after the game. "It's very simple: Everyone has to lock in, do their job. I am going to call the plays. We are going to get it relayed in. I told them they're going to execute. I'll execute and we're going to win the game. That's pretty much it. So when you're in the locker room after and you guys are hugging after a win, that's the best feeling in the world. I had no doubt that we were going to get it done."

That mentality had everyone locked in as the rookie completed six passes and handed Pittsburgh the win on a 14-yard touchdown throw to Pickens.

And really, that's all the Steelers needed.

"I don't really think too much about winning guys over," Pickett said. "I think my preparation throughout the week, how hard I play, I hope their opinions are on the brighter side based off that. We all have a really good relationship. We all believe in each other. We have no doubt we're going to win the game when we get out there. I think how tight-knit we are, that definitely bodes well for us."

