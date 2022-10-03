Players Know Steelers Must Keep Kenny Pickett Moving Forward

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made a quarterback change at halftime of Week 4, replacing Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett. But afterward, there was no commitment to the rookie moving forward - which there should have been.

Tomlin might have been looking at the situation as throwing salt in the wound if he named Pickett the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. He could also be thinking he wants an actual quarterback competition before Week 5.

Either way, he should be thinking this way, because there was a clear sense the rookie was the answer once he stepped on the field.

"When [Pickett] came in, we were more efficient. You could see the energy," wide receiver Diontae Johnsons said. "He played with swag."

Heck, even the defense saw it.

"He came in and did a great job," linebacker Alex Highsmith said. "… He’s got a competitor’s mindset. I saw him talking trash to their D-linemen. They hit him one time, and he got up after the rushing touchdown. He provided the juice when he came in. I’m looking forward to seeing him grow."

The crowd was more alive than they've been all season for the Steelers. The offense scored half the amount of touchdowns they did through three and a half weeks of football prior. And for the first time after a loss, you felt real emotion that things could change from the quarterback.

"I just play with an edge," Pickett said. "That's something that I wanted to bring to the table. I do not like to lose. This is not a good feeling. I don't want it to be a familiar feeling, so I definitely want to get back out there and get a victory, get us back on track."

There's never been worry about Pickett's maturity as a rookie quarterback. At 24 years old, the first-round pick has been labeled a veteran presence by his teammates since training camp.

While Tomlin might not want to jump to conclusions about what's best for the Steelers this season, it's very clear. As soon as Pickett touched the field the energy of this team, and their season, felt different. And it's the easy choice to keep that energy alive moving forward.

"He’s a gamer," tight end Pat Freiermuth said. "That’s why they drafted him in the first round is to make those plays. He’s going to stand in the pocket and deliver and win games."

