Former Steelers RB Calls Out Mike Tyson
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers tailback Le'Veon Bell isn't running from any challenge as he progresses in his new career as a boxer.
In fact Bell, who's said at different points over the past couple of years that he hopes to get back into football and play for the Steelers, called out legendary boxer Mike Tyson, calling for the legend to spar with him at some point.
Tyson has a prior obligation to fill before he can turn his attention to Bell - he's scheduled to take on Jake Paul in mid-November in a fight that will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix. Should Tyson accept, Bell would be facing a deficit in talent and experience but is about 26 years younger than Tyson.
Bell's only participated in three fights to Tyson's 56 matches, of which he's won 50, but Tyson hasn't participated in an officially sanctioned fight since 2005. Either way, even if this fight does happen, Bell and Tyson would likely not meet in the ring anytime soon.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers WR Hearing Trade Talks
- Three Realistic WR Targets for Steelers
- Steelers Get Rejected By Former Panthers DB
- Patrick Mahomes Names Dog After Steelers
- Strange Details Emerge From Steelers QB's Contract