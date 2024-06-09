All Steelers

Former Steelers RB Calls Out Mike Tyson

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell wants to get in the ring with the legendary Mike Tyson.

Stephen Thompson

Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Mike Tyson (black trunks) exits the ring after his split draw against Roy Jones, Jr. (white trunks) during a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout for the WBC Frontline Belt at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Scarnici/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Mike Tyson (black trunks) exits the ring after his split draw against Roy Jones, Jr. (white trunks) during a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout for the WBC Frontline Belt at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Scarnici/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports / Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers tailback Le'Veon Bell isn't running from any challenge as he progresses in his new career as a boxer.

In fact Bell, who's said at different points over the past couple of years that he hopes to get back into football and play for the Steelers, called out legendary boxer Mike Tyson, calling for the legend to spar with him at some point.

Tyson has a prior obligation to fill before he can turn his attention to Bell - he's scheduled to take on Jake Paul in mid-November in a fight that will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix. Should Tyson accept, Bell would be facing a deficit in talent and experience but is about 26 years younger than Tyson.

Bell's only participated in three fights to Tyson's 56 matches, of which he's won 50, but Tyson hasn't participated in an officially sanctioned fight since 2005. Either way, even if this fight does happen, Bell and Tyson would likely not meet in the ring anytime soon.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 

Home/News