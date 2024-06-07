Steelers Get Rejected By Former Panthers DB
PITTSBURGH-- The Pittsburgh Steelers made an important signing when they signed veteran DB DeShon Elliott in free agency. Adding a capable veteran to pair alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick adds a dynamic element to the team's secondary. It seems that Elliott wasn't the only safety the Steelers targeted.
In a recent interview on The SiriusXM Blitz, new Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn talked about his offseason with hosts Bruce Murray and Rick Spielman. He revealed that aside from Washington, the Steelers pursued him as well.
"I can't remember if it was a multi-year deal, but I did get another offer. I think Pittsburgh was probably a little bit more money. But just the situation here with Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt and Jason Simmons and TD (Thomas Donatell), this is where I'm supposed to be man."
It was an interesting revelation from Chinn, who signed a one-year, $4.1 million contract with the Commanders this past off-season. He'll get the chance to be an impact player in Washington and parlay that into a larger multi-year deal next off-season.
From the Steelers' perspective, it makes complete sense that they were interested in Chinn. He's 6'3, 221 pounds, and plays all over the field. Last season, he played the majority of his snaps in the box, followed by lining up in the slot, at free safety, and he even was deployed as an edge rusher in certain packages.
His versatility and willingness to engage physically certainly would've endeared him to both Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan. Unfortunately for the Steelers, it seems they weren't the ideal destination for Chinn.
