Three Realistic WR Targets for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver room continues to be a hot-button topic. Justin Jefferson's massive contract extension has set the market on fire, likely taking more elite options like Brandon Aiyuk or Tee Higgins completely off the Steelers' radar.
This still leaves the team with a hole at the WR2 position. With the Steelers unlikely to give up a high draft pick or to pony up $20 million or more per year on a receiver, it means they will need to get creative if they want to bring in more talent.
One way they can do that is to target some more realistic options. They can reach out to teams with new management, teams with high draft picks struggling, or teams with lower season expectations to see if they can make a more favorable deal happen. Here's three realistic WR options the Steelers could target.
1. Jahan Dotson
If the Steelers want to take a swing at a prime candidate to breakout in a new city, they should call Washington about Jahan Dotson. The team has been linked to another 2022 first-round WR, Treylon Burks, over the last few weeks, but Dotson could be a more impactful option.
In two seasons with the Commanders, he has 1,041 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. In the shadow of Terry McLaurin, Dotson could benefit from a change of scenery. Lining up opposite George Pickens would give the Steelers two excellent contested pass catchers and physical receivers for Russell Wilson to target.
The big question if is Washington is interested in moving the former first-round pick. They just drafted Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, so it makes sense to try and give their rookie QB all the weapons possible. If they want to move on, however, the Steelers could snatch him up and help Jahan Dotson breakout in the NFL.
2. Jakobi Meyers
One of the most talented number two WRs in the league is Jakobi Meyers. After rising to prominence in New England, he parlayed that into a three-year, $33 million deal with Las Vegas.
As the Robin to Devante Adams' Batman, Meyers posted his third straight 800+ yard season and scored a career-high eight touchdowns. He's a consistent pass catcher who fights for the extra yard, with a career average of 11.7 yards per reception.
If the Raiders have success under second-year signal caller Aidan O'Connell, it's unlikely Meyers will be available. However, they haven't made the postseason since 2021 and have an upward battle facing them in 2024. If the Steelers identify Meyers as their guy, they should reach out to Las Vegas immediately to see if they can strike a deal.
3. KJ Osborn
If the Steelers want to pursue an under-the-radar, but consistent wide receiver, they should inquire about KJ Osborn. He's not a game-breaker, and he won't wow you with any physical traits, but he's quietly gone about establishing himself as a dependable second or third receiver on a solid team.
Standing at 6'0 and just over 200 pounds, Osborn strength is his versatility. He can line up in the slot or on the outside, excels in the red zone, and is an asset as a run blocker.
Over the past three seasons, he's recorded 48 receptions or more and at least 540 yards. It's not Pro Bowl numbers, but Osborn could be an ideal number two behind George Pickens.
He's currently playing on a one-year deal in New England, and if their rookie QB struggles, he could be on the move and the Steelers' radar.
If the Steelers want to improve their receiving group, they don't have to pursue and overpay for superstars available. Instead, they can pursue players like Jahan Dotson, Jakobi Meyers, or KJ Osborn to get WR2 production for a far cheaper price.
