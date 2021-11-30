Steelers Will Look at All Possible Changes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are "open to changes," following their 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Week 13 press conference that he plans to look into making changes both in the usage of players and the schematics of the team.

"It might be the repositioning of people or it might be the leaning on depth as a strength," Tomlin said. "I made a point this morning in a discussion. Last year, we went up there and played those guys and it was a big football game and we felt really good about our quality depth at outside linebacker. So in that game, we played a lot of three outside linebacker defense with T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree and Alex Highsmith. We don't over-complicate things, but we are open to change when change produces or has a chance to produce a desired outcome."

Tomlin said this change won't be "just for change," but rather to help improve the team and their fight for the postseason. Whether that means an abundance of moves or unnoticed ones, the Steelers will look to adjust for the purpose of winning.

"When you have red paint, you paint your barn red," Tomlin said. "That’s kind of a motto or a cliche that we live by at times. That's what I mean when I’m saying we're open to change. Is it people and insertion of people? Yes, if it potentially makes us better, but not for the sole purpose of change. It may just mean the alignment or configuration of people in an effort to highlight areas maybe where we have depth and maybe minimize some areas where we don't."

One example Tomlin used is adding more padded practices this week as the team prepares for the Baltimore Ravens.

"We just have to continue to focus on the things that we value, the fundamental things," Tomlin said. "We have a limited number of padded opportunities. Everybody does based on rule, where we are in the season. We've been thoughtful about the utilization of those, but given our current circumstance, attire is something that could change this week in an effort to position us to play a better brand of football. I'm open to all of those things."

The Steelers have stressed the improved effort of practice since the loss to the Bengals. At 5-5-1, Tomlin said this team is playing with their backs against the wall, and will train as such.

