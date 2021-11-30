Former Steelers LB Vince Williams Defends Devin Bush
While most former Pittsburgh Steelers players have criticized the play of former first-round pick Devin Bush this season, his once-teammate Vince Williams is here to defend him.
Williams shared his thoughts on Twitter as to why Bush still needs to time to get back to where he once was on the field, tweeting "how can you ask him to lead the defense coming off that injury at 23…. while his confidence is in shambles????"
Bush and Williams played two seasons together before Williams retired prior to the 2021 season.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Mike Tomlin Responds to Claypool's Practice Suggestion
Read More
Cam Heyward Responds to Chase Claypool's Practice Suggestion
Steelers Super Bowl Champ Calls Out Devin Bush
Changes Could be Coming for Steelers
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook