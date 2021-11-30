Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former Steelers LB Vince Williams Defends Devin Bush

    Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should give up on Devin Bush.
    Author:

    While most former Pittsburgh Steelers players have criticized the play of former first-round pick Devin Bush this season, his once-teammate Vince Williams is here to defend him. 

    Williams shared his thoughts on Twitter as to why Bush still needs to time to get back to where he once was on the field, tweeting "how can you ask him to lead the defense coming off that injury at 23…. while his confidence is in shambles????"

    Bush and Williams played two seasons together before Williams retired prior to the 2021 season. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Mike Tomlin Responds to Claypool's Practice Suggestion

    Read More

    Cam Heyward Responds to Chase Claypool's Practice Suggestion

    Chase Claypool: Boom or Bust

    Steelers Super Bowl Champ Calls Out Devin Bush

    Changes Could be Coming for Steelers

    Untitled design (38)
    News

    Former Steelers LB Vince Williams Defends Devin Bush

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17067347_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Mike Tomlin Responds to Chase Claypool's Practice Suggestion

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16889164_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Open Ravens Week With Four Injuries

    1 hour ago
    Untitled design (37)
    News

    Cam Heyward Isn't Happy With Chase Claypool's 'Play Music at Practice' Suggestion

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17248835_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place T.J. Watt on COVID List

    22 hours ago
    2020_Practice_1009ce_0123
    News

    Chase Claypool Suggests Music Could Help Improve Practice

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16888628_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Sign Defensive Tackle From Saints Practice Squad

    Nov 29, 2021
    USATSI_17249701_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Chase Claypool: Boom or Bust

    Nov 29, 2021