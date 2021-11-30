Former Steelers LB Vince Williams Defends Devin Bush

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should give up on Devin Bush.

While most former Pittsburgh Steelers players have criticized the play of former first-round pick Devin Bush this season, his once-teammate Vince Williams is here to defend him.

Williams shared his thoughts on Twitter as to why Bush still needs to time to get back to where he once was on the field, tweeting "how can you ask him to lead the defense coming off that injury at 23…. while his confidence is in shambles????"

Bush and Williams played two seasons together before Williams retired prior to the 2021 season.

