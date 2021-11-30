Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Mike Tomlin Responds to Chase Claypool's Practice Suggestion

    The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach doesn't plan on making the change.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on improving practice following their 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Wide receiver Chase Claypool suggested the Steelers should attempt to make practice more "fun" by playing music. 

    "We have music in the warm ups and that, so it's fun," Claypool said. "People are dancing, having fun. So I think maybe music would make practice more more fun and little more uptempo."

    Tomlin was asked about the suggestion during his Week 13 press conference and said Claypool should continue focusing on playing wide receiver. 

    "Claypool plays wideout. I’ll let him do that," Tomlin said. "I’ll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is probably appropriate."

