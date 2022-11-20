Skip to main content

Steelers OC Mason Cole Suffers Foot Injury vs Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another injury to their offense.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole suffered a foot injury during the first half of Week 11 and is now questionable to return against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Cole has been dealing with a lingering foot injury all season but it has yet to keep him off the field. He was able to finish the opening half but was then announced to be questionable to return during the break. 

Without Cole, the Steelers turn to J.C. Hassenauer at center next to Kevin Dotson and James Daniels.

The Steelers also lost running back Jaylen Warren and wide receiver Miles Boykin during the game.

