Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Mentoring Despite Competition

PITTSBURGH -- Mason Rudolph entered OTAs as the only Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback with any experience within the organization. This season, after turnover has left behind one of the younger offenses in the NFL, Rudoph will have to make his own adjustments to a new offense while fighting for a starting job and helping everyone else bridge the gap between Ben Rothlisberger and his succesor.

There are new personnel, concepts and terminology that Rudolph, who has spent three seasons learning an offense tailored to Rothelisberger's skill set, will need to internalize. Just like new arrival to the quarterback's room, Mitch Trubisky and rookies Kenny Pickett and Chis Oladokun, Rudoph's had to navigate the changes that Matt Canada will install.

“There’s a lot of changes," Rudolph said. "There’s some tweaks. There’s some stuff that I’m excited about. There’s some new terminology. I've had to make some flashcards and study at the house, but it’s all going to make us better and seeing some of the new concepts on the field, it gets you excited.”

At the same time, as a veteran quarterback and the only one in that position group that's played for the Steelers before, Rudolph is expected to help rookies and returners alike nail down this new offense.

"We’ve had receivers informally ask questions and I think being the oldest guy here, it’s my job to help them out, whether they’re a rookie or somebody who’s just getting back and learning all the new terminology. So it’s important.”

Even beyond the X's and O's, there are ins and outs of life in the NFL that someone without Rudolph's experience will struggle to understand. He said that someone like tight end Pat Friermuth, who saw the field regularly during his rookie season, will know how to better overcome the almost universal struggles of trying to break into the NFL. Others will need some more guidance and that's where Rudolph comes in.

"He did become more comfortable but that’s all based on the fact that Pat was playing a lot last year," Rudolph said. "So he played a lot and learned a lot about what it took, what the standard was early. For other guys who might not have played as much, it might take a little longer. It’s our job to help those guys overcome those obstacles.”

For Rudolph, the desire to be a resource for younger players comes from his own experience. In high school, college and the NFL, Rudolph's both claimed the spotlight and sat behind the scenes. He knows what it takes to work his way up from reserve to starter and, as a result, feels well equipped to help others make that same leap.

Even with a quarterback competition between him and Trubisky looming in training camp, Rudolph said he's willing to use his time helping teammates get up to speed.

“I think we’re all competitive and I think everyone’s been in those situations where you look around and you’re a starter. I look back to high school, college and pro, and I’ve been in both boats [starter and back-up] so I kind of understand the adversity there and when guys got questions, I’m not going to shun anybody.”

