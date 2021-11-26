Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Matt Canada Calls Ben Roethlisberger a Mobile Quarterback

    The Pittsburgh Steelers having a running quarterback.
    PITTSBURGH -- The NFL is becoming a faster game, and that includes the quarterback. And apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a mobile passer. 

    Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada was asked whether his offense requires a running QB. He said no before continuing to call Ben Roethlisberger "mobile."

    "I think we can function with whatever we’ve got," Canada said. "Ben rolled out twice. We hit one in the flat and almost hit the other one, so I think we can do whatever with whoever we’ve got. Ben’s mobile."

    The joke all season has been that Roethlisberger can't run the football as well as most quarterbacks in the league. This season, he's rushed 11 times for six yards.

    Matt Canada Calls Ben Roethlisberger a Mobile Quarterback

