Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns From COVID List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday following the Steelers' matchup with the Detroit Lions. He was placed on the reserve list and missed Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Steelers turned to rookie Tre Norwood to start in Fitzpaptrick's place.

Fitzpatrick is second on the team in tackles with 64, including 44 solo stops.

