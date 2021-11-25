Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns From COVID List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. 

    Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday following the Steelers' matchup with the Detroit Lions. He was placed on the reserve list and missed Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    The Steelers turned to rookie Tre Norwood to start in Fitzpaptrick's place. 

    Fitzpatrick is second on the team in tackles with 64, including 44 solo stops. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Pittsburgh Man Died From Steelers-Lions Tie

    Hines Ward Named Hall of Fame Semifinalist

    Can Steelers Lose to Bengals? Can They Win AFC North?

    Steelers Place Ray-Ray McCloud on COVID-19 List

    Mike Tomlin Discusses Devin Bush Play

    USATSI_15343051_168388034_lowres
    News

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns From COVID List

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_16889247_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

    20 hours ago
    Untitled design (36)
    News

    Pittsburgh Man Died From Steelers-Lions Tie

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_5609858_168388034_lowres
    News

    Hines Ward Named Semifinalist for 2022 Hall of Fame Class

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16844617_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Evaluating Najee Harris' Rookie of the Year Competition

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_16836837_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Can Steelers Lose to Bengals? Can Steelers Win the AFC North?

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_14755455_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Promote Tight End, Add Two Players to Practice Squad

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_14932122_168388034_lowres
    News

    Eric Ebron Expected to Need Knee Surgery

    Nov 23, 2021