Pittsburgh Man Died From Steelers-Lions Tie

According to the obituary of Pittsburgh-area man Wayne Olexa, a "long bout with the Steelers" ended as the black and gold headed into overtime in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

Olexa's obituary states he was "at his home with family when they went into overtime against the 0-8 Detroit Lions and that was all he could take."

Born in Swissvale, Olexa was inducted into the Swissvale High School Hall of Fame and the West Virginia Wesleyan’s Hall of Fame for three sports; football, basketball and baseball. According to the obituary, he loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

The Steelers tied the Lions to move to 5-3-1.

All Steelers send their thoughts to the Olexa family.

