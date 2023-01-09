Steelers Max Out Value for Chase Claypool Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their money's worth for the Chase Claypool trade.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the most out of their Chase Claypool trade, and they didn't even have to do anything. After finishing 9-8 and barely missing the playoffs, this team's attitude is somewhat positive. Meanwhile, they can add to that uplifting outlook by realizing they maxed out their value on Claypool.

The Steelers sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick at the trade deadline. The swap seemed to work in Pittsburgh's favor from the jump as Claypool struggled to connect with Chicago's offense or stay healthy.

Well, leaving Week 18, the Steelers got the most out of that trade. Heading into the offseason, the Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, meaning Pittsburgh holds the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - the first in the second round.

The Steelers will head into the spring with the 17th, 33rd and 49th picks within the first two rounds.

For the Bears, Claypool finished the season with 12 receptions for 111 yards in six games for Chicago.

