PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.

It comes as no surprise that Trubisky was disappointed about the decision, but Tomlin expects nothing less than a positive force for the Steelers as they prepare to face the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl.

"The way that you would expect, there's disappointment," Tomlin said. "He's a competitor. He's a professional. He's a hard and diligent worker. He wants to be a positive contributor to our efforts and the reason why we're successful and the change will afford him an opportunity to do those things."

It is a difficult development for Trubisky - who took the vast majority of first-team reps throughout training camp, won the starting job before the regular season and was reassured publicly by his head coach that the job was his before being benched mid-game - to endure. Tomlin recognizes how difficult that can be for a player with Trubisky's pedigree and personality.

"Whenever you're working as a collective, often times there's setbacks for individuals," Tomlin said. "I think we all understand that but we don't want to disregard that or be insensitive to it because we're in it. We're sensitive to the situation that Mitch is in but at the same time we have a game to get ready for and we have to ready Kenny so I'm sure Mitch is going to be professional."

Trubisky will be Pickett's backup and, as a captain, will still represent the team at midfield for the coin toss this week in Buffalo. And after Trubisky spent last season as a Bill backing up Josh Allen, the Steelers will count on him to provide some insight into this week's opponent.

"Mitch has been a part of that program in Buffalo," Tomlin said. "I'm sure he's going to be a positive contributor to our readiness and provide awesome insight throughout the preparation process and be a big help to Kenny."

