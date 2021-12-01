Mike Tomlin Was 'Very Loud' in Steelers Meetings This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach has been fired up this week.

PITTSBURGH -- No one in the Pittsburgh Steelers facility is happy following the team's 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but head coach Mike Tomlin might be the most upset.

During the team's Week 13 meetings, Tomlin was the loudest person in the room, according to linebacker Joe Schobert.

"Coach Tomlin was very loud," Schobert said. "... There's a lot of leaders on the team but coach Tomlin pretty much took the floor in our meetings this week."

Defensive end Chris Wormley backed up the comments of Tomlin adding extra emotion to his team meeting this week, saying after a game like Cincy, it's what guys need.

"We got our butts whooped," Wormley said. "Anytime you lose by that much and in that fashion, it's nice to have someone get on your butt a little bit. A guy like me, I appreciate a coach that takes things seriously. That's what he did."

The Steelers began practice this week in pads and plan to amp-up the enthusiasm throughout the week.

"As a player and a man, you understand the situation and understand what he's trying to accomplish this week, and that's to beat the Ravens," Wormley said. "If that means he's got to fire us up a little bit, especially after Sunday's loss, that's what he needs to do."

