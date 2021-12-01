Steelers Place Offensive Lineman on Reserve/COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers place another player the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed offensive lineman Joe Haeg on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

Haeg is the fifth Pittsburgh Steelers place to test positive since quaerterback Ben Roethlisberger. He joins linebacker T.J. Watt on the team's COVID list.

Without Haeg, the Steelers are left with Zach Banner and John Leglue as their backup offensive lineman. J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) and Kevin Dotson (ankle) are both on Injured Reserve.

If he's vaccinated, Haeg will need to test negative twice within 24 hours to return to the team.

