Steelers Cross Two Major Milestones on Road to Playoffs

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season remains alive, crossing off two major checkpoints on their way to a playoff miracle.

The Steelers came into Week 17 needing two teams to lose before they faced off with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. First, the Miami Dolphins had to fall to the New England Patriots. Check.

Second, they needed the New York Jets to lose to the Seattle Seahawks. Check.

Pittsburgh has to win out, beating the Ravens and the Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks of the season. They'll now also need the Jets to beat the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the Patriots in Week 18.

At one point, the Steelers had a 0.01% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. After two huge milestones, they sit at 7%, with a chance to climb even higher with a win in Baltimore.

