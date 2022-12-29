Steelers RB Najee Harris is Proving Everyone Wrong

All early-season critics have little argument left about the Pittsburgh Steelers star runner.

Admit it. You, at one point early in the season, thought that the Pittsburgh Steelers should bench, and maybe even find a way to trade, Najee Harris in favor of Jaylen Warren.

We all did it.

Fortunately, heading into Week 17 of his sophomore NFL season, Harris turned that opinion around and has his detractors looking like total fools.

I’m on record last year talking about how much I loved the pick even though you could argue that the offensive line was certainly the bigger need. Regardless, having Harris as a bell-cow running back would go a long way in rejuvenating a run game that has lacked since the Le’Veon Bell days.

His rookie season was full of sub-four-yard runs and saw him average a total of just 3.9 yards/carry across 307 totes. This season, he’s actually averaging just a shade less per carry at 3.7 but the offensive line has been better and Harris is much healthier than the early part of the season.

Instead of taking the entire scope of the season, let’s take a look at Harris’ numbers since the bye week.

In the last seven games, Harris has 482 yards on 119 carries which is an average of just over 4.0 yards per rush. Those numbers aren’t eye popping, but it’s in stark contrast to his 3.4 yards per carry across the first eight games.

As the line has gotten better and Harris’ foot injury has healed, he’s been a better running back.

This season, the Steelers have a legitimate backup running back to spell Harris at times too in Warren. Benny Snell and Anthony MacFarland Jr. did not show enough production last season to be trusted to allow Harris a blow.

Warren is a nice compliment because he’s a great pass-blocking running back which allows him to come in on passing downs when Harris’ likelihood of getting the ball goes down.

The Steelers still have a slight chance of making the playoffs. As long as they’re alive, they need to make sure the running game stays a priority. They’re playing AFC North football for the next two weeks so it’ll be smash-mouth football at hand.

Taking some stress off of Kenny Pickett’s plate could go a long way in winning both games and taking care of their own business.

Specifically against the Browns, the Steelers' Week 18 opponent, Harris posted his career-high single-game rushing total against Cleveland with 188 yards in a week 17 matchup last season.

If the scenario plays out to where the Steelers have a shot at the playoffs in Week 18, you can thank the running game’s resurgence for a part of that opportunity. Even if they don’t, it’s encouraging to see the running game becoming more efficient as most of the parts will return next season.

