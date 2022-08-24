Mitch Trubisky Believes He’ll Start Week 1 for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to officially name a starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that the competition will come down to this week's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

But in the absence of an official announcement, Mitch Trubisky said he is operating under the assumption that he is atop the depth chart.

"I can only assume that I'm going out to practice today and I'll be starting," Trubisky said.

Trubisky, who's started both preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars and has taken the majority of the first team reps throughout training camp, was confident that he's done enough to prove as much to his coaches, even if he wasn't completely pleased with his play last weekend in Jacksonville.

"It's been a limited sample but I think I've done a lot of great things in practice, made a lot of good throws in the games," Trubisky said. "I've done a lot of great things so far and I'm really comfortable with where I'm at and how I'm throwing the football right now and how I'm learning the playbook and going through my reads so far."

Trubisky added that learning the playbook has come more naturally to him in Pittsburgh as opposed to when he was working through a different one as a rookie in Chicago. With five years of experience underneath his belt, Trubisky finds the Steelers' plays and processes more comfortable.

"It took a while," Trubisky said. "It was a lot different offense. This offense is a lot friendlier, especially for a young quarterback. Definitely having the wristband helps. It was tough for me, early in my career, doing everything through the headset so I didn't have to read everything off a wristband. It's a lot different but as soon as I got in the game, I felt comfortable."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

4 Free Agent OLB Options for the Steelers

Left Guard Option Becomes Available for Steelers

Mike Tomlin Calls Out Kendrick Green in Team Meeting

Calvin Austin Updates Injury, Nearing Return for Steelers

Kenny Pickett Immpressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

8 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Jaguars

Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Adding More Stories to Possible Trade