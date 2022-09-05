Skip to main content

Steelers Name Mitch Trubisky Starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback. After a summer-long battle, Mitch Trubisky will head into Week 1 of the regular season as the starting QB for his new team. 

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this offseason and immediately grabbed hold of the starting job. Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson said in the beginning of mini camp that the mindset was Trubisky would start and the rest of the offense would follow. 

Trubisky will start his 51st career game, carrying 29-21 record into the season. He starts for Pittsburgh with 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions behind him.

Kenny Pickett will operate as the backup heading into the regular season. Mason Rudolph is listed as the backup and Kenny Pickett third quarterback on the depth chart. 

