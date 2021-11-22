Najee Harris Takes Awkward Hit in Chargers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie was wrapped up by two defenders and fell awkwardly on the opening drive.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris took a rough-looking hit from a Los Angeles Chargers defender during the team's opening drive.

Harris caught a pass on the Chargers 23-yard line and was spun around by one defender before a second came in. During the tackle, Harris' knee bends awkwardly.

Harris popped up and took a few steps before heading back to the huddle. He remained in the game for the remainder of the drive and showed no signs of discomfort.

