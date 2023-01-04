Steelers RB Najee Harris Quietly Approaching 1,000-Yard Milestone

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have turned their season around behind the efforts of their rookie quarterback, star-studded defense and a major contribution from their running back, Najee Harris.

For the second time in two NFL seasons, Harris is approaching the yearly milestone all running backs aim to hit - 1,000 yards. Heading into Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, Harris needs just 46 rushing yards to eclipse the marker and go 2 for 2 in his NFL career.

Since the Steelers' turnaround after the bye week, Harris has totaled 593 yards on the ground. Pittsburgh has gone from 2-6 entering the bye to 8-8 heading into Week 18.

Those questions about whether or not Harris's health was holding him back during the first half of the season seem to be true as it's been no secret he's been the offense's most reliable weapon as of late.

Last season, Harris finished the year with 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns, with 467 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He currently sits at 954 yards and six scores and 219 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

