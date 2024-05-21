All Steelers

Steelers RB Shuts Down Hold Out Concerns

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have to worry about Najee Harris.

PITTSBURGH -- Despite worries about Najee Harris not being present for Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs due to the team declining his fifth-year option, the former first-round pick is present and was on the field during the filming portion of the first practice.

The Steelers chose not to pick up Harris's option this offseason, marking 2024 as a contract year. At first, there were rumors about him wanting out of Pittsburgh, but those were shut down by his agent rather quickly. There was speculation about him looking for a long-term deal, but showing up for OTAs likely indicates he's ready to play under his final year.

Harris is set to remain the team's starter in 2024, and should have more success with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who helped develop superstar Derrick Henry in Tennessee. Harris being on the field for OTAs should mean he's around for minicamp and training camp - both of which are mandidatory while OTAs is voluntary.

Pittsburgh will host two more weeks of OTAs before minicamp. From there, they'll take a break before heading to Latrobe for training camp.

Published
