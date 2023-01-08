What Steelers Need to Happen in Week 18 to Make Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers season comes down to three games.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need help from two other teams outside of themselves to turn this miracle run into reality and earn the final spot in the AFC playoffs.

Heading into their Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns - which they must win - they'll also need help from the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Jets must beat the Miami Dolphins and the Bills must beat the New England Patriots.

Now, these aren't normal matchups. The Jets will send Joe Flacco out as their starting quarterback against a Dolphins team relying on Skylar Thompson to claim their playoff spot.

Flacco is 1-2 as a starter with 902 yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions. Thompson is 0-1 as a starter but has played in six games, throwing for 382 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.

The Bills got very positive and, with lack of a better word, amazing news surrounding Damar Hamlin this week. With some question about whether or not the team would be ready to play in Week 18, they'll keep fighting, and need to win to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

All three games will be played at 1 p.m. ET.

If everyone goes right, the Steelers are playoff bound. If not, their season ends against Cleveland at Acrisure Stadium.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Responds to Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers Turn to Joe Flacco for Playoff Help

Steelers Playoff Update: Game Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills

Mike Tomlin Shares Personal Message of Damar Hamlin

Steelers Playoff Hopes Take Significant Spike