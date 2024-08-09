Steelers Opponent Suffers Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their preseason opener against the Houston Texans, but they've gotten some news about their Week 1 regular season opponent in the meantime.
After a scary moment during practice that ended with being carted off the field in an air cast and the rest of practice being canceled, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the season. According to multiple reports, Moore suffered a knee injury and will now head to Injured Reserve for the 2024 campaign.
Moore was acquired by the Falcons in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. The same trade sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona. Last season, Moore recorded 40 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown. In his career, the 24-year-old has caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns.
Without Moore, the Falcons will turn to a group of veterans that includes two familiar face for the Steelers. Ray-Ray McCloud and James Washington will look to join Drake London and Darnell Mooney on the depth chart. McCloud is listed as the team's third wide receiver, while Washington recently signed and will fight for a roster spot.
The Steelers are set to travel to Atlanta in Week 1, where the Falcons will welcome the return of Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith was the head coach of the Falcons the last two seasons before being relieved of his duties this spring.
It will also be the second time Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will square off against his prodigy Raheem Morris as head coaches. The first time came when Morris was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010. Pittsburgh walked away winners in the battle, defeating the Bucs 38-10.
On top of Smith's return and Tomlin versus Morris, the return of three former Falcons will also be in the headlines as cotty Miller, Cordarrelle Patterson, Van Jefferson and MyCole Pruitt head back to Atlanta.
