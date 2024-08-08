Steelers Close to Brandon Aiyuk Deal?
PITTSBURGH -- The biggest news of the NFL continues as the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to negotiate a trade that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk East.
The storyline is all over the place, and not every report seems to be accurate. That being said, there's plenty of optimism that it's going to happen, and it sounds as if the final details are close to being worked out. Maybe?
"Sources close to the Steelers have toldSteelers Nowthat the team is confident that they have the framework in place to land Aiyuk after pursuing the 26-year old since the free agency period back in March," Derrick Bell of Steelers Now writes.
"We’re inching our way there. If you’re asking me how this thing is eventually going to end, I believe it is going to end with Brandon Aiyuk traded to the Steelers, but we’re not there yet until we’re there,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said about the situation. "I can’t tell you for sure that that’s the way it’s gonna go because this thing has taken a couple of turns to get to this point.
"We’ll see if we’re out of the turns and we can finally get across the finish line.”
"I would agree with you,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added. “It does seem like the eventual outcome, not current outcome, but the eventual outcome is Brandon Aiyuk playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 49ers moving on for some draft picks, which is fascinating from the Steelers’ standpoint.”
This one is dragging itself out, but the potential for something to happen and happen soon is there. The bigger questions is what will the trade package look like? And are the reports of adding a starting player such as James Daniels true?
There are a lot of questions to answer and plenty of reports to sift through. Luckily, All Steelers Talk took the time to do so, as we try to create some sanity in a chaotic time for Steelers fans.
