Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely keep a dozen players off the field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for their second preseason game of the year. With Mitch Trubisky leading the way at quarterback, the offense should see most of its stars on the field. For the defense, it's a different story. 

The Steelers will keep some players off the field due to injuries, while others will dress but remain sidelined to avoid injuries. 

Here's who you should not expect to see take the field against the Jaguars.

  • Najee Harris
  • Calvin Austin (foot)
  • Derek Watt (shoulder)
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick
  • T.J. Watt
  • Cam Heyward
  • Larry Ogunjobi
  • Tyson Alualu
  • Alex Highsmith (rib)
  • Montravious Adams (foot)
  • Chris Boswell

Austin, Highsmith, Watt and Adams all missed the Steelers' preseason openers with injuries. Watt returned to practice for one day but was not a full participant. 

Heyward suffered an ankle injury during the team's final training camp practice but said he doesn't expect to miss time because of it. That being said, he'll stay on the sideline throughout the preseason, along with other veterans like Watt, Fitzpatrick, Alualu and Ogunjobi. 

Harris told reporters during the week that he does not plan to play but could see action in the Steelers' final preseason game.

Steelers who will likely make their preseason debut are Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Pat Freiermuth, Benny Snell Jr., Kevin Dotson and Genard Avery. 

