Steelers Get Potential Good News on T.J. Watt's Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers might get T.J. Watt back sooner rather than later.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have avoided disaster with T.J. Watt's upper-body injury. Originally thought to be a torn pectoral muscle, reports are now saying the reigning Defensive Player of the Year may have a less serious injury. 

Watt left in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals and was seen saying "it's torn" while walking off to the sideline. The initial belief was that he tore his pec and would likely miss the rest of the season. 

Now, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the "gloom" around Watt's injury has faded. 

The Steelers will not know until tomorrow whether or not Watt is going to miss the season, but there's some optimism he avoided a complete tear. 

According to Rapoport, Watt could possibly have surgery or rehab his injury and return in four-to-six weeks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watt will have a second and third look at his pec before making a final decision on his season.

