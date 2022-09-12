Jaylen Warren Ready to Replace Najee Harris as Steelers RB

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took a beating on the injury front during their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. And highlighting their list is running back Najee Harris, who injured his foot/ankle late in the game.

Harris left in the fourth quarter against the Bengals, limping off the field with trainers. He was visibly upset on the sideline and was later seen in a boot walking to the team bus.

Harris missed most of training camp and the preseason with a lisfranc sprain in his left foot. Now, he's looking at a right foot/injury that could keep him out that is reportedly "nothing serious" but could keep him sidelined in the early portion of the season.

Without Harris, the Steelers will turn to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren to step in at running back. The rookie rushed just three times for seven yards in the season opener and felt the emotions when Harris limped to the sideline.

"It sucked," Warren said. "I look up to him so seeing him get hurt, it was a bad feeling. I knew I had to step up. Obviously, no one wants to see that leader down. All we could do is be there for him."

Warren said he trusts the depth within the Steelers' running back room and how the team trains their backups. If Harris is out moving forward, Warren and Benny Snell Jr. would man the backfield with Anthony McFarland likely being called up from the practice squad.

For Warren, he's ready.

"I'm on this team right now," Warren said. "Whatever I got to do to help them win, I'll do it."

