Steelers Teammates Praise Joe Haden's Impact in Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming when 'Joe Money' stepped on the field against the Titans.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have waited a long five weeks for the return of cornerback Joe Haden, but his first game back on the field made up for plenty of missed time.

In his first action since Week 10, Haden became a catalyst for the Steelers' second-half comeback over the Tennessee Titans. Working on a limited snap count, the veteran corner recorded a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, and two tackles - one of which was a game-sealing stop on fourth down.

"It’s not just his playmaking," head coach Mik Tomlin said. "It’s the presence that he brings. He’s got leadership skills. He’s got great experience. He smiles in the face of adversity. That’s contagious. There were some tangible and intangible qualities to his presence today."

Haden's teammates felt the same way.

"Joe’s a big communicator," defensive captain Cameron Heyward said. "He’s a seasoned vet that has seen a lot of football. He understands formations and understands what teams are trying to do us. That comes with a lot of guys that have played this game. You know, just playing checkers where we’re lining up and trying to diagnose run. You already know where you need to fill. A lot of those passes were very quick and you just had to tackle. Look at that last play, that’s what Joe did."

That last play not only won the Steelers the game, but it opened the door for a real shot at the AFC North title. And despite playing limited snaps after being a game-time decision, his teammates knew what he would bring to the field in Week 15.

"He’s Joe Money," linebacker T.J. Watt said. "He’s the freshest looking guy in the locker and out on the field. He brings some swagger and mojo with him. He rubs off on all of us. He’s a smart vet. He makes those small little plays. A lot of that stuff rubs off on other guys."

