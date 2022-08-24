Skip to main content

Steelers QB Update: Kenny Pickett Can Win Job vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is tighter than ever.

PITTSBURGH -- Head coach Mike Tomlin said the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback battle will come down to the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions. After two solid performances, first round rookie Kenny Pickett is staring his best opportunity in the face, and will likely get plenty of reps to showcase himself one final time. 

The Steelers have not named their starting quarterback against the Lions, but one can expect Pickett to get the nod for the final preseason game. After Mitch Trubisky has taken only first-team reps throughout the summer, he might be a candidate to sit this matchup out while the rookie and Mason Rudolph give one final showing. 

A week ago, this competition was closed. Today, Pickett has more of an opportunity to walk away the winner than he has the entire offseason. It'll all come down to this final exhibition game. 

