Steelers Rival Makes Bold Claim
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers play in one of the best divisions in the NFL. A huge component of this is the quarterback play. Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are MVP-level superstars who can carry a team to the playoffs and beyond single-handedly. The Steelers have a former Super Bowl winner in Russell Wilson. And the Cleveland Browns have a $230 million quarterback who has appeared in 12 out of the last 34 games.
Despite this, the Browns' signal-caller maintains an unwavering confidence. The talk around the AFC North this offseason has Watson and the Browns projected to be in the divisional basement in 2024. Speaking during the team's media session, Watson discussed why he believes he still is a top QB and the Browns are still a threat.
"Each and every fan, each and every media person, they want to see me at a level that I'm capable of doing. I've got to make sure I hold myself to it, so it's not a bad thing. It's not anything like that. I don't get involved with people trying to rate me places where they think I'm at the bottom of the list, you know, it is what it is. If I was at the bottom, no one would talk about me. So obviously, if anyone is talking about me, continue to talk about me, then I must be pretty damn good."
That is certainly one way to interpret the amount of media attention Deshaun Watson receives. Perhaps for the Cleveland faithful Watson's words rang true. They probably do want to see him succeed.
For many others, the attention he receives is due to his off-field issues impacting what was a promising career. For even more folks, the attention he receives is because he is paid an absurdly large contract to be one of the league's worst quarterbacks.
The Browns have been decent, but underwhelming since Watson's arrival. Last season they went 11-6 despite Watson missing 11 of the team's games. The team was 5-1 with him under center, so he found some success with his team.
He also struggled while in the game, surely a result of so much time off the past few years. In his six appearances last season, he threw for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns. He also threw five interceptions and lost five fumbles, giving him a negative turnover differential in 2023.
The Steelers may not have the best QB in the AFC North, but they certainly don't have the worst. Deshaun Watson may think he is still "pretty damn good," but his performance in Cleveland suggests he is anything but that.
