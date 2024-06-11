Steelers Rival Nearly Loses QB to Offseason Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been in and out of the lineup frequently during his short tenure in Cleveland and disaster almost struck again in an accident this weekend, but the Pittsburgh Steelers' rival escaped without injury.
Watson was playing first base at his teammate David Njoku's celebrity softball game at Classic Park in East Lake, Ohio when, while playing first base, Watson collided with his second baseman while going for a pop up. Watson made the catch while falling to the ground and flipping onto his right shoulder, which has just undergone surgery and is still recovering, according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Celveland.com.
Watson spent a few seconds on the ground before popping up and celebrating the catch and signaling to the crowd in attendance that he was alright. He made a couple of other plays in the field as well throughout the game.
“I was good,” Watson told Cleveland.com after the game.
Still in the process of healing a partially-torn labrum, Watson was taking a small risk playing in the softball game but he was able to finish out the remainder of the game without issue. He participated in Organized Team Activities in a limited capacity and his status for mandatory minicamp this week is unclear.
Watson's faced the Steelers just once last year, completing 22 of 40 passes for 235 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a 26-22 loss at Acrisure Stadium. In three career games against Pittsburgh, Watson is 0-3 with a 62.5% completion rate, 800 total rushing and passing yards, and 5 touchdowns to 4 interceptions and two lost fumbles. As a Brown, Watson has played in 12 games, completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions over two seasons.
He dodged a bullet by avoiding this weekend but Watson and the Browns, who are widely considered to be ahead of the Steelers in the race to win the AFC North with kickoff of the 2024 season still months away, will still have a tall task ahead of them when divisional play begins in the second half of the year. The two long-time rivals won't meet until late November this year, but it appears that for the time being, Watson is on track to play in that game.
