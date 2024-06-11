Steelers RB Najee Harris Absent From Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was the only player on the 90-man roster not in attendance for the start of the team's mandatory minicamp.
The Steelers ended Organized Team Activities last week and returned to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex this week for minicamp. Head coach Mike Tomlin, who's fresh off a contract extension, confirmed that every player was at practice except for the starting running back. Tomlin also confirmed the absence was for another event and that Harris was excused from practice, with the expectation that he will return for the second day of minicamp.
In his place, Jaylen Warren took over as the first running back, with others like Jonathan Ward and Aaron Shampklin working behind him as they hope to make a roster spot. Cordarrelle Patterson was also in attandance.
With Harris entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team declining his fifth-year option, there's plenty of conversation surrounding his thoughts on the situation. To this point, he's shown no signs of being upset about the organization's decision.
The Steelers will conduct three days of minicamp practice before heading off into the summer with their longest break ahead. The team will be away from the facility for over a month before returning for training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on July 24.
There's no expectation Harris will conduct any sort of hold out during training camp or that there are issues regarding his contract situation. Right now, fans should look for him to return to the field as Tomlin stated and resume his role as the team's starting running back for 2024.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Mike Tomlin Extension Gives Steelers Shot at Super Bowl
- Steelers Rival Nearly Loses QB to Offseason Injury
- Steelers Rookie WR Could Be Something Special
- Steelers Extend Mike Tomlin's Contract
- Steelers Get Latest Offer on Brandon Aiyuk